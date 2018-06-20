CBS (CHICAGO)–Despite President Trump’s order to allow families caught crossing the border to stay together, critics are still taking action to send a message.

Gary, Indiana’s mayor, Karen Freeman-Wilson, is one of many who are focusing on righting the wrongs.

She’s headed to Texas Wednesday night to meet with the Council of U.S. Mayors and tour the shelters in Tornillo.

Many of the children separated from their parents caught crossing the border illegally are being held there.

“It’s unthinkable that this could even happen in modern day United States,” Freeman-Wilson said.

She says President’s Trump’s executive order reversing the former border policy is promising, but it’s not a quick fix to what she says is long-term harm caused to families.

“That signature doesn’t erase the damage, the tremendous damage that has been done to these children and their families.”

As the Council of Mayors weighs in in Texas, ordinary residents are planning rallies and marches all over the country.

Chicago resident Carrie Hardin says the thought of kids being torn away from their parents haunts her at night.

She’s taking matters into her own hands by staging a march on Saturday to help migrant families in crisis.

“It’s the most horrendous thing I’ve ever seen in my lifetime,” she said. “I had one night when I couldn’t sleep and in the early-morning hours I just decided I wasn’t going to wait for an event—I’m just going to make up an event.”

“March for our Families” is slated for the Lincoln Square neighborhood at 9 a.m. on June 23.

So far, nearly 4,000 people have signed up to participate.

“I think the response has been amazing,” Hardin said. “Even if every single child made it back to their families today, there is still a reparable harm that needs to be addressed.”

Freeman-Wilson hopes to work in conjunction with mayors across the country to help people torn away from loved ones under the former border policy.

“But more importantly were willing to work so that nothing like this ever happens again.” she said.

The delegation of 14 Mayors headed to El Paso tonight is bipartisan and will be hosted by the mayor of that town.