CHICAGO (CBS) — Newly released video shows an off-duty Chicago police officer who fired shots at an armed robber at a North Side pharmacy in April.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released the video showing a gunman walking into a pharmacy in the Edgewater neighborhood shortly before 6 p.m. on April 20, and waving the gun at a person who tried to hid behind a display shelf.

The video shows the off-duty officer sneak into the back office a moment later, and pull a gun out of a drawer, and then fire shots at the armed robber.

The armed robber ran out the front door of the pharmacy after the officer opened fire.

No one was injured, and no one was in custody for the robbery attempt as of Wednesday morning.