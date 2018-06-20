CBS (CHICAGO)–A former teacher and coach at Lake Park High School in Roselle was sentenced today to eight years in prison for having a sexual relationship with a student.

Jared Wissmiller, 28, of Downers Grove, plead guilty to a felony sexual assault charge after turning himself in to authorities last May. He remained in custody until a Du Page County judge sentenced him Thursday.

Wissmiller is alleged to have had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student between June and September of 2016.

An investigation led by the DuPage County Children’s Center led to the state’s attorney charging him with six felony counts of criminal sexual assault and one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Today’s sentencing is the result of allegations that Wissmiller, who, according to the indictment, “held, as a high school teacher and coach, … a position of trust, authority, or supervision in relation to” the victim engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with the minor.

“Jared Wissmiller admitted that he used his position as a teacher to take advantage of a young girl solely to satisfy his sick sexual desires,” Du Page County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement Wednesday. “

Wissmiller will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.