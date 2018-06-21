CHICAGO (CBS) — We now know that some of the migrant children torn from their parents have been brought to Chicago.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports on that and other ways that the plight of families separated at the Mexico-U.S. border is reaching the Midwest.

The Heartland Alliance confirms providing shelter and care for unaccompanied children, adding in a statement:

“…more recently, children who have been separated from their families at the border.”

The group won’t say how many or where.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said he’s confident the children are in good hands, but in a statement said:

“…these children should never have been taken from their families in the first place.”

At the border Thursday, members of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, including Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson arrived to see the situation first-hand.

“We know that the ultimate solution lies in comprehensive immigration reform, and we offer ourselves as proven problem solvers,” said Freeman-Wilson.

Chicagoan Joe Boland of Catholic Extension just got back from the border region and spoke to CBS 2 via FaceTime.

“There is a profound sadness right now, as you might imagine in the border region right now,” said Boland. “As they are seeing an even greater level of misery and suffering.”

Boland, who shared pictures from El Paso and McAllen Texas said Catholic Extension funds organizations on the front line.

He said when governments and policies fail..

“It is left to nonprofit organizations, including church organizations, to help pick up the pieces.”

The Catholic Extension has established a family reunification fund, hoping to increase donations to help reconnect families that are now separated.

Visit the Catholic Extension website to make a donation or to get more information.