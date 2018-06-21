CHICAGO (CBS)–Instead of moving up in the draft like they did last year, the Bulls stayed put at seventh and got their man in Wendell Carter, Jr.

Carter, 19, averaged 13.5 points and 9.1 rebounds during the one season he played for Duke.

Standing at 6’10, he’s considered an elite rebounder. And while he may not be as “sexy” of a pick as some of the stars selected before him, Carter is a solid choice, according to CBS 2’s Ryan Baker.

His college shooting record is impressive–he shot a 41.3 percent on 3-pointers.

Carter believes he’s the perfect choice for the Bulls’ rebuild.

With the 22nd pick, the Bulls took Boise State swingman Chandler Hutchison.