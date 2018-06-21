CBS (CHICAGO)—The rain that hit the Chicago-area Thursday was heavy and unrelenting, causing problems ranging from flooding to traffic and bad hair days.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reported Thursday afternoon from several areas around Chicago where vehicles were stuck in high flood waters and drenched commuters were just trying to make it home.

Most people Ross spoke to used three common words to describe the first day of summer: dreary, gloomy and wet.

City workers waded through the mess Mother Nature sent streaming into Chicago.

Tractor trailers were stuck in fender-deep water near 95th and Cottage Grove in Burnside.

Crouching under a green umbrella, Chicago resident Arinola Parlor calmly pointed out her car, which was submerged in flood waters across the street.

“That’s my car over there—yeah—it’s in the water,” Parlor said.

At I-57 and Sibley, IDOT crews blocked off traffic lanes as a safety measure.

The North Avenue exit off of Lake Shore Drive was blocked off for a period of time after the area under the bridge flooded.

Crews all over the city are searching for the causes of the flooding problems and police cruisers are blocking off areas that could pose a danger to motorists.

Pedestrians aren’t out of the water, either.

Victoria VonBergen was strolling along a street in the Lincoln Park area when she was victimized by a CTA bus.

“I got sprayed by a bus,” VonBergen said. “It just flew through and I was not prepared.”