CHICAGO (CBS) — A motorcycle club went up in flames early Thursday morning in south suburban Harvey.

The extra-alarm fire started shortly before 3 a.m. at the Harvey Motorcycle Club near 158th and Fisk. Flames threatened nearby businesses, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the club.

Firefighters had to pull out of the building early on and fight the flames from a defensive position.

The fire was under control by about 4:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.