CHICAGO (CBS) — Heavy rains moving through the Chicago area on the first day of summer could cause flooding problems, especially in low-lying areas and near streams and rivers.

The National Weather Service has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for most of northern Illinois through 11:45 a.m. Thursday, due to minor flooding from poor drainage in parts of Cook, DuPage, Will, Lake, Kane, McHenry, Iroquois, Kankakee, Grundy, Livingston, and Kendall counties.

Forecasters said the excessive runoff from Thursday’s heavy rain likely would cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.

Flood advisory in effect until noon due to showers and t-storms producing heavy rains. Could cause minor flooding in low lying areas. pic.twitter.com/b8uh1GpYJC — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 21, 2018

A portion of the Chicago Pedway between City Hall and the Daley Center was closed around 9:15 a.m., while workers cleaned up a large puddle of water on the floor caused by the heavy rain.

Meantime, a flash flood watch also has been issued for most of northern Illinois through Friday morning, as several rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected Thursday morning and afternoon, and overnight into Friday.

Showers and a few t-storms producing some heavy rains across nrn IL this morning. Minor flooding and ponding of water on roadways possible. pic.twitter.com/M2c6xISHvW — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 21, 2018

Forecasters expect rain totals of 1.5 to 3 inches, with some areas getting as much as 4 inches of rain.

“These storms have the potential to produce localized flash flooding as many locations across these areas have received significant rainfall in the past week,” the National Weather Service said.