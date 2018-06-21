CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were taken to hospitals Thursday morning, and several others reported feeling sick, after a suspicious package creating a foul odor was found in an office building in the Loop.

Chicago firefighters called in a hazardous materials response after receiving reports of a “package emanating a foul odor” inside an office building at 131 S. Dearborn St. around 9:15 a.m. Police SWAT teams also responded to investigate.

After someone opened the package, several people began feeling ill. The Fire Department said three people were taken to hospitals, and 17 others refused medical treatment.

Further details were not immediately available.