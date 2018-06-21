CHICAGO (CBS) — A 66-year-old woman was killed, and three other people were injured, when a stolen SUV fleeing police slammed into a taxi in the River North neighborhood late Wednesday night.

Police said, shortly before 11 p.m., officers tried to pull over a white Jeep Grand Cherokee near State and Ohio streets, because the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The driver sped off, heading south on State Street, and then turned west at Grand Avenue. The Jeep ran a red light at Grand and Dearborn, T-boning a taxi headed north on Dearborn.

The force of the impact pushed both vehicles onto the sidewalk, striking two pedestrians.

A 66-year-old woman who was a passenger in the taxi was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The taxi driver, a 64-year-old man, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

The two pedestrians, a 45-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, both suffered apparent broken legs. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, and the woman was taken to Illinois Masonic.

Three people inside the Jeep were arrested. They were not injured.

Detectives were interviewing the two men and a woman who were in the Jeep when it crashed. No charges had been filed as of Thursday morning.

The Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit and Area Central detectives were investigating.