CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in a car on the Stevenson Expressway late Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened around 11:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Kedzie. The victim was found unconscious at the scene, and had been shot twice in the chest.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The southbound lanes of the Stevenson were closed at California while police investigated.

Illinois State Police said there have been 20 shootings on Chicago area expressways so far this year, compared to 23 at the same point in 2017. In all of 2017, there were 51 expressway shootings.