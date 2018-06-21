CHICAGO (CBS)–A psychiatrist killed in a taxi Wednesday night in Chicago’s River North neighborhood was being remembered by family members on Thursday.

Diana Lampsa, 66, was riding in the back of a cab around 11 p.m. June 20 when a stolen SUV fleeing police slammed into her cab as it crossed through the intersection of Grand and Dearborn avenues.

Today, mangled metal and shattered glass remain at the intersection.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos spoke with Lampsa’s father.

“It really hasn’t hit me yet,” Lampsa said. “Maybe tonight or tomorrow–the same thing happened to me when I lost my wife.”

Police said officers tried to pull over a white Jeep Grand Cherokee near State and Ohio streets because the plates came up stolen.

The driver sped off, heading south on State Street, and then turned west at Grand Avenue. The Jeep ran a red light at Grand and Dearborn, T-boning the taxi Lampsa was riding in as it headed north on Dearborn.

The force of the impact pushed both vehicles onto the sidewalk, striking two pedestrians–a 45-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman.

Both suffered apparent broken legs.

The three suspects were caught by police after a short foot chase, police said.

The cab driver survived the crash.