CHICAGO (CBS) — Thursday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics was postponed due to heavy rain expected through much of the night.

The game will be made up on Friday as part of a doubleheader starting at 3:10 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Friday’s game can attend both games. The first 10,000 fans entering the ballpark will get the Regional Transportation Authority “Dump the Pump” T-shirts that were to be given away on Thursday.

Tickets to Thursday’s game will be honored as gift certificates to any future games. Those tickets can be exchanged at the Guaranteed Rate Field box office, or by mail.