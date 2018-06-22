Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition is back for a new installment this Friday featuring Ashley Graham, a model, designer, author and body activist. Graham will go undercover as Morgan Williams, an aspiring curvy model looking to break into the cutthroat fashion industry.

While pretending to be Morgan Williams, Graham meets Alexa – a model with no shortage of confidence. Graham describes Alexa as “confident” and says that he is the kind of role model that young girls need.

During her time undercover Graham also tries out for a modeling agency’s open casting call and meets a gifted ballerina who defies the conventional body-type for professional dancers.

Be sure to catch all the action tonight on Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition from 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT – only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.