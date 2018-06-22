CHICAGO (CBS)–Loyola’s Dante Ingram wasn’t drafted by an NBA team, but he will get a shot on the Bulls’ summer league as a free agent.

The Ramblers guard is well-known among Chicago basketball fans as one of the key contributors to the team’s run in the Final-Four in March.

He stole the spotlight when he nabbed a three-pointer that helped the Ramblers beat Miami in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Loyola ended up losing to Michigan in the Final Four.

The Bulls’ summer league will start in July in Las Vegas.