CHICAGO (CBS) — Service on the CTA Red Line was suspended Friday afternoon when a woman jumped onto the tracks.
“At approximately 2:05 p.m., a female individual made contact with the third rail while a northbound Red Line train was in service,” the CTA said in statement.
Service was halted between 95th and 68th streets.
The Chicago Fire Department said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene near 87th Street.
As of 3:15 p.m. service has been partially restored. By 4:20 p.m. trains were operating but bypassing 87th Street.