CHICAGO (CBS) — Service on the CTA Red Line was suspended Friday afternoon when a woman jumped onto the tracks.

“At approximately 2:05 p.m., a female individual made contact with the third rail while a northbound Red Line train was in service,” the CTA said in statement.

Service was halted between 95th and 68th streets.

Cta shutdown red line due to incident on track at 87th — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 22, 2018

The Chicago Fire Department said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene near 87th Street.

Red Line service has been temporarily suspended between 95th and 69th due to a medical emergency on the tracks; bus shuttles available between 95th and 69th. — cta (@cta) June 22, 2018

As of 3:15 p.m. service has been partially restored. By 4:20 p.m. trains were operating but bypassing 87th Street.