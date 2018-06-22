CHICAGO (CBS)–Police in Northwest Indiana are looking for burglars who hit a sting of parked vehicles last night.

The crime spree–which could be connected to Chicago–made its way across Saint John Indiana, and CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross was there today talking to victims.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security calls tiny Saint John, Indiana one of the safest places to live in the state.

That feeling of safety was threatened this morning when a handful of residents awoke to find their cars had been broken into.

Bob Barkauskas was one of about six people who called police Friday morning. He has two vehicles that were burglarized.

“My truck was locked,” he said. “All the glove compartments were opened, and someone shifted through all my belongings in here,” Barkauskas said.

The burglar or burglars got away with a bag of change.

It’s a common occurrence in suburban communities: the sense of safety offered by a close-knit town leads people to put their guards down.

Police say most of the vehicles were left unlocked.

At least one vehicle was stolen during the overnight crime spree. Police said it was later dumped in Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood.

Some of the burglaries were caught on surveillance video. They show a suspect dressed in black with a black backpack.

Police are investigating whether the thefts are related to similar crimes that occurred in the city about two weeks ago.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.