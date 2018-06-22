CHICAGO (CBS) — The start of summer is proving to be a very wet one for the Chicago area, with two consecutive days of widespread rain soaking the city and suburbs.

Rain has been falling on and off since early Thursday morning, with heavy downpours at times leading to flooded streets and viaducts.

Storms are expected to continue through Friday morning before gradually clearing out over the afternoon. Some minor flooding is possible as the storms persist.

Friday’s shower activity will be a bit lighter than on Thursday, but a flash flood watch remains in effect until 10 a.m. for most of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, because the area is already saturated.

The National Weather Service said flooding is most likely in low-lying locations, and in areas with poor drainage – such as farmland, urban areas, and along rivers and streams.

The Fox and Des Plaines rivers have been steadily rising, reaching slightly above flood stage in some areas. Flood warnings have been issued for several stretches of the rivers.

Showers continue today, with storms possible south this afternoon. Drying out for the weekend with cool but pleasant weather. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/RCP8tKgCNx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 22, 2018

The rest of the weekend should be dry after Friday’s storms end, although there could be a stray shower or two early Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday before turning sunny on Sunday.

Cooler than normal temperatures should continue through the weekend before warmer weather moves in next week.