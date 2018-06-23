CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges are filed in a serious crash in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood that left two children critically hurt.

A 23-year-old faces six charges including having a warrant in Lake County, driving on a suspended license and not restraining the two children that were in her car.

The woman remains in the hospital in stable condition.

The two-year-old riding in the car is in critical condition.

The condition of the eight-year-old has stabilized.

She was driving a Hyundai that collided with another car at 49th and King Drive. Police said one of the cars ran a red light.

Authorities are not certain which driver was at fault.