CHICAGO (CBS) — The campus of Northwestern celebrated its graduates Saturday, while some mourn the loss of a student.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports from campus where there are mixed emotions.

Bittersweet is a word often used.

The medical examiner said moments ago the cause of death is pending further investigation.

Commencement ceremonies took place on the Evanston campus on Saturday. As usual, the grounds of Northwestern showcasing the school’s purple colors, graduation gowns and families gathering for the milestone.

That, as the family of 22-year-old Angelica Wilson, a biology major from California, grieves her death. The NU senior passed away Friday.

The school said there is no indication of foul play or any danger to the community.

The unusual backdrop of the death playing a role for some across campus.

“It gets harder with every email that you get from the Dean of Students. It’s always the same email. It’s really tragic to watch young people who are in the prime of their lives and getting ready to graduate from college pass away,” said student Rachel Hawley.

The Dean of Students released this statement reading in part “for students who need support either now or at any point, I urge you to reach out to counseling.”

This marks at least four student deaths this year.

Two have been ruled suicides.