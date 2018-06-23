CHICAGO (CBS) — People are going to be marching on the streets of Chicago in response to the separation of families at the border.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the story from Waters Elementary School.

The rally at the school is one of two events taking place Saturday in Chicago to address immigration.

Carrie Hardin came up with the idea for the march in Lincoln Square. She said she created the event on Facebook and things quickly took off with more than 850 people planning to attend.

Hardin is a mother of two and described seeing pictures of children being detained as horrendous. She hopes the march will get more people involved and aware.

She came with signs and yellow wristbands for the march.

“That’s a big help to know you’re not alone in this,” said Hardin. “And I hope a large show of force will speak to people who don’t agree with this and help change their minds.”