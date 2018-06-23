CHICAGO (CBS) — A rally cry for change.

Hundreds protest in Chicago as U.S. lawmakers work through the weekend on immigration reform.

The protests stem from the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy toward the border crisis.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos has the story from the biggest rally in Lincoln Square.

It’s not your typical Saturday stroll.

This is a march for families. An outcry for the separation of children and their parents at the border.

When asked what he hoped for, Eddie Palomino said “that something happens. That we can actually see proof, that we can see that things are happening for kids and they’re being reunited with their parents.”

An executive order signed by President Trump Wednesday ended the administration’s controversial separation policy.

But in Lincoln Square, protesters said the order is not a solution to the crisis. They want details, a plan.

“The first thing we must do is something the executive order didn’t even mention. The first thing we must do is reunite these children with their family immediately,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL.)

Sixty-six of those children taken from their parents at the border are now being cared for in shelters here in the Chicago area.

“Every single say that goes by for these children is another day they are irrevocably harmed by this policy,” said the ACLU of Illinois’ Edwin Yohnka.

The Trump administration says that nearly 500 children have already been reunited with family.

More than 1,800 remain separated from parents.