CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing grandmother.

Family members and volunteers joined police as they went door-to-door handing out flyers in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

They’re hoping someone has seen 82-year-old Joyce Gatewood who has been missing for two weeks.

She somehow left the Heritage Woods of Chicago retirement home in the 2800 block of West Fulton.

Her family members are worried. They say they are not giving up hope.

“She has Alzheimer’s disease and she also has diabetes,” said her granddaughter Gwendolyn Gatewood. “She’s been without medication for two weeks.”

“I’m just hoping someone runs across her and she’d be ok. That’s all I’m hoping for,” said her husband Ernest Gatewood.

Gatewood is 5’7 tall and 162 pounds. She has short gray hair.

If you have seen her or know anything about her whereabouts, you’re asked to call police.