(CBS) — The “Fixer Upper” family is now seven members strong. Chip Gaines announced on Twitter on Saturday that he and his wife, Joanna, have welcomed their fifth child, a baby boy.

“And then there were 5,” Chip wrote with the hashtag #blessedBeyondBelief.

“10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!”

The TV personalities announced that they were expecting their fifth child in January.

The couple didn’t share a picture of the newest little one or reveal his name, but Chip shared a video in March revealing the baby’s gender.

They are parents to sons Drake and Duke and daughters Ella and Emmie.

Alright, alright.. if we're going to announce the gender of our #5th child. It might as well come from my new friend #Gage! Take it away my man. @tebowfoundation https://t.co/VF50Ax2GTq — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) March 7, 2018

In September, the couple announced that Season 5 of “Fixer Upper” is their last. The final episode aired in April. The HGTV show, which premiered in 2013, featured the couple and their company, Magnolia Homes, as they remodeled more than 100 houses in the Waco, Texas, area. Joanna designed the homes and Chip managed construction.

