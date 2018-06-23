CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of volunteers are checking in and getting their assignments ahead of the 25th annual Chicago Cares Serve-A-Thon.

This year volunteers will help make repairs at dozens at dozens of Chicago public schools. Last year they helped to repaint several schools.

The work they complete on Saturday will save the district around three million dollars in facility improvement costs.

Saturday’s goal: to serve the city the volunteers call home.

“We want to create a stronger and more unified Chicago,” said Paul Fortunato of Chicago Cares. “We believe that through service, activities engaging folks from a variety of backgrounds to benefit the city as a whole shows that we’re aiming to make the city that much stronger.”

Over the past 25 years, volunteers have put in a half million hours to service to the city of Chicago.