CHICAGO (CBS) — Wednesday was the official start of summer and it’s time for outdoor festivals, concerts and picnics.

So what’s the best wine to enjoy at these gatherings.

Joining CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot and Rob Ellis in the studio is certified wine expert Ron Breitstein to talk about some of the most refreshing offerings out there.

Breitstein said rose is all the rage. He featured Caposaldo Sparkling Rose.

“It’s easy to drink…in the states we haven’t consumed it much but now it’s becoming an all-year round choice for people. In France, they drink more rose than they do white wine now,” said Breitstein.

He added that a Sauvignon blanc (St. Francis Sauvignon Blanc) is good with light food.

“Poultry, salads, something light and crisp,” he said. “It doesn’t overpower. It doesn’t have a lot of heavy oak to it. It’s crisp, clean and easy to drink.”