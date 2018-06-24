CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago played host to one of the country’s largest Pride parades.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross with more on the sights and sounds and the crowd size.

It’s clean up time near the front of the parade, that as the party continues elsewhere.

Organizers will tell you the actual parade lasts about three hours, but many attending said the memories created will last much longer.

An estimated one million marched in or viewed Chicago’s Pride parade passing through city streets.

Chanta Plunkett wasn’t about to sit still and simply watch.

“I could dance before I could walk,” she laughed. ” It’s in me. I love it. Being free, do what you want to do, be yourself that’s the best thing in the world,” said Plunkett. “I was born this way. Ain’t nothing fake about me, boo boo.”

For 21 blocks the bright colors, characters and causes share smiles with the crowd.

At the intersection of Broadway and Montrose, you’ll find the intersection of generations sharing their pride with each other.

Nicole Boyd brought perhaps the youngest parade attendee, her two-month-old son.

“My newborn. His name is Lynx,” said Boyd who described the trip as part neighborhood stroll, part parenting opportunity.

“I have no judgments towards anybody and I want him to grow up the same way,”

The third largest Pride parade in America shut down streets across Chicago. Many enjoying the progress for the LGBTQ community.

Hundreds of law enforcement were watching over the parade route. No details of incidents at this time but we are expecting an update sometime tonight.