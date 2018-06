CHICAGO (CBS) — Starting Sunday night, the city of Chicago is going to start installing new LED streetlights on Lake Shore Drive.

From Sunday night through Friday, one northbound lane will be closed from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

The work will start at 67th Street and move north toward Hollywood Avenue.

So far, the city has installed 45,000 new streetlights as part of a modernization project.