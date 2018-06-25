CHICAGO (CBS)–Police in Aurora are searching for a suspect wanted for shooting a 24-year-old DeKalb man Sunday night.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Melrose Avenue sometime around 10:15 p.m., police said.

The man who was shot was walking with a 22-year-old outside an apartment building when a shots were fired from a van traveling eastbound on Melrose Avenue, police said.

The victim was shot once in his forearm and was taken to an Aurora Hospital. The man walking with the victim was not hit, police said.