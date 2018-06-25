CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bartlett Fire Department responded to reports of a child underwater at the Bartlett Aquatic Center in Chicago’s northwest suburbs.

First responders say they received the call around 1:45 p.m. Monday. A lifeguard at the Bartlett Aquatic Center saw the boy unresponsive at the bottom of the pool, pulled the six-year-old boy out of the water, and performed CPR.

Bartlett Fire officials say by the time they arrived on the scene, the lifeguard had already performed CPR on the boy for about 45 seconds. The boy was alert and crying when the Bartlett Fire Department arrived.

First responders say they are recognizing the lifeguard for saving the boy’s life.

The boy was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates in good condition.