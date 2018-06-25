CHICAGO (CBS) — A horrible fall, causing head trauma, has Carol Bavcevic speaking out about broken tree grates along city sidewalks tripping up pedestrians. CBS 2’s Dave Savini investigates the hazard.

Broken, unsecured grates around trees in Chicago, move when stepped on and protrude above the sidewalk. Carol Bavcevic tripped on one, fell on her face and suffered a head injury, facial bruising and a massive forehead lump she can still feel more than a year later.

“My nose was like cracked,” said Bavcevic. “My whole body hurt. My neck, everything hurt.”

It happened on a narrow sidewalk in the Taylor street area. Bavcevic’s fall also lead to skyrocketing blood pressure and a stroke said her daughter Kimberly Bavcevic.

“When I saw her go down, I thought she’s dead,” said Kimberly Bavcevic.

She also said a manager at the nearby restaurant Davanti Enoteca had tried long before Bavcevic’s fall to get this fixed. The manager said the same to the CBS 2 Investigators.

“He said that it’s been a problem for a while and that he contacted the city,” said Bavcevic.

The family hired Attorney Jeff Kroll and filed a lawsuit against the City of Chicago.

“The city ignored complaints by the restaurant that there was a dangerous condition that existed,” said Kroll. “We’re not asking the city to do something crazy… do your job.”

More than a year after Bavcevic was injured, the grate and sidewalk still have not been fixed.

The CBS 2 Investigators found other problem grates. Outside Block 37, there are grates that pop up and down. On Ashland, they are broken apart and sitting partially on the sidewalk. Near heavy foot traffic areas like Ogilvie Train Station, more loose grates. Hazards were even found outside City Hall and the James R. Thompson Center.

“The taxes that people pay in the city, should take care of all that stuff,” said Carol Bavcevic.

The CBS 2 Investigators found at least two tree-grate lawsuits against the city settled this year.

Late this afternoon, a Block 37 worker was repairing the broken tree grate outside the mall, which also is home to CBS 2. That was one of the problem grates the CBS 2 Investigators found.

The Chicago Department of Transportation issued this statement:

“Maintaining the safety of the Chicago’s sidewalks and streets is CDOT’s top priority. We encourage residents to report any issues they observe, including those involving tree grates, to 311. The Department will respond to those requests and work to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”