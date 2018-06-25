CHICAGO (CBS) — A 64-year-old Carpentersville man is facing criminal charges for possessing child pornography on his home computer, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Alberto Rios, 64, has been charged with ten counts possession of child pornography.

According to Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon, on June 21, 2018 Rios possessed at least ten photographs and video reproductions of children younger than age 18 nude or engaged in sexual acts.

Officials arrested Rios after obtaining a warrant and searching his home on Thursday, June 21.

Rio posted $2,500 bond and was released. He is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. on June 29 at the Kane County Judicial Center.

If he is convicted, he will face a sentence of probation or a minimum of three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, as well as registering for life as a sexual offender.