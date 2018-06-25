CHICAGO (CBS)--An alleged burglar wanted for stealing about $170,000 in diamonds from a jewelry store on Chicago’s “Jeweler’s Row” was taken into custody Sunday.

Miami Police arrested Tamaz Hubel, 67, of Sunny Island, Fla. on June 24 on felony theft charges.

Police said Hubel allegedly stole two diamonds from a jeweler on the 100 block of East Madison Street. The theft was committed during the early afternoon while the store was open.

Hubel was at the Miami-Dade airport, about to board a plane to France, when he was apprehended, according to a news release from Chicago Police.

He is awaiting extradition to Chicago to face a Cook County judge, police said.