CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools announced two principals were removed from their positions Monday as the investigation continues into the CPS sex abuse scandal.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports last week people like Tamara Reed shared stories of becoming sexual assault victims before a panel of state legislators.

“Not a day goes by when what was done to me does not interfere with my life or limit me in some way,” said Tamara Reed, a student who was sexually abused by a former CPS teacher.

Reed and others accused CPS of failing to believe their allegations and delays in calling police.

Monday the district announced two principals were removed following concerns they did not effectively safeguard their students.

A review involving Dr. Sheldon House, the Principal of Simeon Career Academy, focused on how volunteers were able to coach athletics without the proper background checks.

An audit found systemic issues, uncovering a new allegation of sexual abuse which was not handled according to policy.

CPS says the volunteer has been barred from the school and the allegation is under investigation.

CPS is reassigning Sarah E. Goode STEM Academy’s Principal Armando Rodriguez as they investigate staff interactions with students.

In early June, they removed a teacher from The Academy after an allegation of possible sexual abuse of a student.

Last week CPS warned that they will remove staff for past and future issues.

“Going forward, if people fail to live up to their obligations to report violations, we will take action against them,” stated Doug Henning, CPS legal staff.

The CEO for Chicago Public Schools released a statement reading, in part, “Every adult who serves in our district has a responsibility to protect students from harm, and CPS is committed to holding staff members accountable.”

A student group at Simeon Career Academy is already planning to protest the removal of their principal.

The school district says that investigations into both cases remain ongoing.