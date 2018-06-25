U.S. President Donald Trump talks with White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders before speaking to the March for Life Participants and Pro-Life Leaders in the Rose Garden at the White House on January 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. The annual march takes place around the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court decision that came on January 22, 1974. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(CBS) — President Trump is slamming the Lexington, Virginia restaurant that kicked out his press secretary on Friday.

Early Monday morning, the president tweeted, “The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside.”

The president’s negative review appears to be based solely on photos he has seen in news stories or social media.

On Friday evening, Sanders and her family went to the Red Hen, a small farm-to-table restaurant in Lexington. The restaurant’s owner, Stephanie Wikinson, decided to ask Sanders to leave. Sanders agreed to leave the restaurant, and even offered to pay for the cheese course, which had already been served, but it was on the house, Wilkinson told The Washington Post.

The story took social media by tsunami when Sanders confirmed that the incident had taken place.

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018