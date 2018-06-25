CHICAGO (CBS) — Friends and family are mourning the sudden loss of a young suburban softball coach, struck down by a car and left at the side of the road in a hit-and-run accident. Police are continuing to search for her killer.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports an angel hangs from a tree near the spot where the young woman’s body was found unresponsive on Plainfield Road near Cherry Road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Angel hangs in memory of Amanda Stanton- 26-year-old Oswego high school softball coach killed yesterday in a hit-and-run off of Plainfield Road. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/mGViBD8P63 — Roseanne Tellez (@RoseanneTellez) June 25, 2018

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as 26-year-old Amanda Stanton, of Lockport.

Stanton was the head softball coach for the Oswego High School girls’ softball team.

Tragic loss-Search is on for hit/run driver responsible for death of Amanda Stanton-Oswego high school softball coach “ One of the best and brightest…” athletic director. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/PcSqKladZh — Roseanne Tellez (@RoseanneTellez) June 25, 2018

In a statement, School District 308 called her “a motivational leader who instilled her athletes with confidence and positivity.”

Athletic Director Darren Howard said, “Amanda was one of the best and brightest young women I have had the honor to work with and mentor.”

The district says it has counselors available for students in need.

Detectives say there are a few clues in the death of the beloved coach and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kendall County Crime Stoppers at (630) 553-5999.

Stanton’s relatives on Facebook called Amanda “everything that was good about this world.”