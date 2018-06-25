CHICAGO (CBS) — A kitten that went on one wild ride was rescued from underneath a car by a group of mechanics in Park Forest.

Mark Wallace says he drove 22 miles without knowing he had a stowaway. The cat somehow became stuck in the floor pan under the engine.

He stopped at Lifetime Automotive Repair in Park Forest.

The team there dropped everything and got to work to free the feline.

One of the mechanics plans to adopt it.

“We’re going to be sure to take it home and it’s going to have a good home,” said shop owner Jim McDannel. “So glad it didn’t get hurt.”

Wallace said he was in Chicago Heights on business and when he got to a client’s house he started hearing cat noises.

He looked under the hood of his car, saw the kitten was trapped, and realized the cat had been riding all morning in Chicago. He estimates he drove 22 miles before the cat was freed.

Wallace then drove to a repair shop but was turned away. He then found Lifetime Automotive and the cat lovers there got to work.