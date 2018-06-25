CHICAGO (CBS)–State Senator Sam McCann is running for governor, posing a threat to Gov. Bruce Rauner if he is able to hold onto his ballot spot, the Democratic Governor’s Association says.

The Republican from Plainview was expected to file paperwork today to enter the race as the conservative party’s candidate

The Democratic Governor’s Association weighed in.

“Just when he needs to turn to the general election, Bruce Rauner will have to keep fighting the battles of the primary,” said DGA Illinois Communications Director Sam Salustro, in a statement. “Rauner divided the Republican Party with his lies, and now Jeanne Ives voters will have another opportunity to express their displeasure with Rauner’s failed leadership.”

McCann has been a senator since 2010. His lieutenant governor running mate is Aaron Merreighn of Riverton, a small town northeast of Springfield.