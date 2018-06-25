CHICAGO (CBS) — An Oswego High School softball coach was killed Sunday afternoon in a hit-and-run collision in southwest suburban Kendall County.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Amanda Stanton, of Lockport, was found unresponsive on the side of the road near Plainfield Road and Plainsman Court around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

After authorities determined she was dead, detectives discovered Stanton likely was killed in a hit-and-run. The sheriff’s office did not provide any details on when Stanton was struck, or a description of the vehicle.

Officials at Oswego Community Unit School District 308 confirmed Stanton was the head coach of the girls’ softball team at Oswego High School.

“Oswego Community Unit School District 308 expresses its deepest empathies to the family and friends of Amanda Stanton,” District 308 spokeswoman Theresa Komitas stated in an email. “She was a motivational leader, instilling her athletes with confidence and positivity.”

Oswego High School athletic director Darren Howard called Stanton “one of the best and brightest young women I have had the honor to work with.”

“She had so much to offer, and will be missed by all that were fortunate enough to know her. Amanda’s work with the softball program had remarkable results,” Howard stated.

Kendall County Sheriff’s officials asked anyone with information about Stanton’s death to contact detectives at 630-553-5856, or detectives@co.kendall.ilus. Anonymous tips also can be sent to Kendall County Crimestoppers at 630-553-5999.