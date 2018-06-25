CHICAGO (CBS) — Police frantically searched the area surrounding a Greyhound bus station after a toddler went missing at the station near Harrison and Jefferson Monday night.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar spoke with a number of witnesses who were at the Greyhound terminal and saw the tense moments unfold. Police say a family acquaintance took off with the child as the mother was distracted.

Witnesses described the chaos as the mother searched for her two-year-old child.

“She was freaking out. She was like ‘Someone took my child!’ She was running from this corner to this corner,” said Yureka Coleman, recalling what she witnessed. “She left her baby with someone to take a smoke break, so when the lady came back from her smoke break, someone walked off with her baby.”

The two-year-old was found nearby about 20 minutes later. She was checked by paramedics and reunited with her mother.

“I was stunned. We wre looking for the baby. Not much I can do, which is why I called police immediately,” said Linas Vicious, a security guard.

Terrance Ward also witnessed the incident. He saw the woman who allegedly walked off with the child sleeping on the sidewalk earlier in the day. Chicago Police brought the woman in for questioning.

Police have not released any information regarding possible charges.

The child was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital as a precaution.