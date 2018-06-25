CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were killed and 35 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

The most recent fatal shooting happened late Sunday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood. Police said, around 11:35 p.m., a 26-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were standing near 44th and Prairie, when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

The man was shot in the chest, and taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where he later was pronounced dead. The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where her condition was stabilized.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, two men were shot near 119th and Michigan in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest, and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. A 26-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and was taken to Christ, where his condition was stabilized.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend happened around 6:15 p.m. Friday in the Englewood neighborhood. Police said a 40-year-old man was walking down the street near Garfield Boulevard and Shields Avenue, when a passenger in a black or gray SUV fired several shots.

The victim was shot in the head, and was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

At least 33 other people were wounded in shootings between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.