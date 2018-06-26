(CNN)–Rapper Akon is building a new futuristic ‘Crypto city,’ in Senegal, which will trade exclusively in his own digital cash currency called AKoin.

The US-born singer, who is of Senegalese descent, says his futuristic city will be built on a 2,000-acre land gifted to him by the President of Senegal, Macky Sall.

According to its official website , the city will be a five-minute drive from the West African state’s new international airport.

While the city project is still in development, AKoin is expected to launch early July.

The singer– real name Aliaume Thiam– unveiled plans for the city and his currency during a panel at the Cannes Lions festival of creativity, which ended on Friday.

