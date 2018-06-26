CBS is further extending its coverage of the NFL. When the 2018 NFL season starts, games will be available for streaming on your mobile device.

The NFL and CBS already have a streaming deal in place that lets CBS All Access subscribers stream games on a variety of platforms, including Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Roku Players, Samsung Smart TVs, and Xbox One. Football fans can now add mobile to the list.

Every game from the NFL On CBS schedule for 2018 will be available for streaming. Fans who are CBS All Access subscribers will be able to watch their local-market regular-season games, as well as every CBS playoff game, including Super Bowl LIII.

“We’re very pleased to extend and expand our partnership with the NFL and give our viewers and CBS All Access subscribers the ability to stream NFL ON CBS games on mobile phones in addition to all other platforms for years to come,” said Marc DeBevoise, the President and Chief Operating Officer of CBS Interactive. “This deal enables us to deliver even more value to NFL fans, our subscribers and our distribution partners.”

Mobile streaming of NFL games had been exclusive to Verizon. But the expanding mobile giant gave up that exclusivity when it inked a new expanded deal with the League late last season.

Hans Schroeder, the NFL’s Chief Operating Officer of Media and Business, sees this as a game-changer. “We are excited to extend our partnership with CBS as it aligns perfectly with our goal of providing NFL fans with greater opportunities to watch NFL games across digital devices,” Schroeder said. “The 2018 season will mark a new era for NFL fans with unprecedented access to NFL games across digital platforms.”

