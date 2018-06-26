CHICAGO (CBS)–At least 580 flights were canceled at O’Hare Tuesday afternoon as storms moved into the Chicago area. Another 100 were canceled at Midway.

Travelers are being asked to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Right around rush hour, a cluster of storms started moving through the Chicago area.

A flood advisory stretching from Waukegan to Rockford, west to DeKalb, is in effect until 7:30 p.m.

A big warm-up is expected to follow Tuesday’s heavy storms. Temperatures could reach the triple digits later this week, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.