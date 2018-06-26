CHICAGO (CBS)–A group of aldermen are proposing to change Congress Parkway’s name to Ida B. Wells, a civil rights activist with ties to Chicago.

Aldermen are scheduled to vote on the proposed renaming at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. A spokesperson for Transportation Committee Chairman Anthony Beale (9th) confirmed Beale’s support of the measure.

The street renaming debacle started last month when Ald. Sophia King and Ald. Brendan Reilly pushed the city to consider renaming Balbo Drive in honor Wells, an African American journalist and women’s rights activist.

Balbo first came under scrutiny last year when protestors opposed a monument in Burnham Park that commemorates Italian pilot Gen. Italo Balbo, who has been tied to dictator Benito Mussolini.

Some Italian-Americans resisted stripping Balbo’s name, however–prompting city officials to consider renaming a different street.

Wells Street and Congress Parkway were considered next. Although Wells was an ideal choice because it wouldn’t have to undergo a drastic name change, the three aldermen–Beale, King and Reilly–agreed this week to ask for the City Council’s support in renaming Congress instead.

Chicago’s Wells Street runs north and south between Lincoln Park and the South Side and is named after U.S. Army Captain William Wells, who died in the Battle of Fort Dearborn during the War of 1812.

Beale told the Chicago Sun-Times Tuesday that no one would miss the name “Congress Parkway,” particularly because Americans’ opinion of Congress is currently so low.

There are relatively few businesses along Congress, so renaming the street would not pose a huge inconvenience.