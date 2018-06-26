LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed Kris Bryant on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation, marking the first time the fourth-year player has gone on the DL.

Chicago announced the move Tuesday. It’s retroactive to June 23, making Bryant eligible to return in a week.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon says the injury is not considered serious and he expects Bryant to be activated next Tuesday. Maddon says the team wants to “make sure that he is well” and “cool down and just have him be well afterward.”

The 2016 NL MVP is batting .280 this season with nine home runs, 36 RBIs and an .864 OPS. He had a home run among his six hits in a series last week against the Dodgers, but was just 1 for 8 in the Cubs’ previous series at Cincinnati.

The Cubs recalled infielder David Bote from Triple-A Iowa to take Bryant’s spot on the active roster.

Chicago right-hander Justin Hancock was also placed on the DL with shoulder inflammation, and right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. was optioned to Iowa a day after making his major league debut. The Cubs recalled right-handers Luke Farrell and Dillon Maples.

