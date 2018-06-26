Jack and Tiger, Tiger and Jack. As with so many of golf’s greatest-of-all-time discussions, the “Who is the best putter ever?” question generally comes down to two names: Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

As Jim Nantz, anchor for CBS Sports put it, “It’s Jack, and it’s Tiger. The two of them go hand in hand.”

The order is up for debate though, and Tiger may still further distinguish himself as his career continues.

Both players routinely made the putts they had to in high-pressure situations, though their approaches on the green were different. Jack often aimed to avoid that dreaded three-putt. Tiger tended to be more aggressive, holing more of his longer putts. But both put in the practice out of the spotlight to master the craft.

We asked CBS Sports golf analysts and personalities Amanda Balionis, Dottie Pepper, Gary McCord, Ian Baker-Finch, Jim Nantz, and Peter Kostis who they think the best putter ever is. Check out the video above for their answers.

