CHICAGO (CBS) — Heavy rains brought flash flooding to many of Chicago’s suburbs Tuesday night.

Fast rising waters left one driver stranded under a viaduct at Route 45 and Route 137 in Grayslake, Illinois.

The flooding also brought traffic to a halt, while many drivers turned around.

Flood Warning is in effect in Kane County until 830 AM @cbschicago #ilwx https://t.co/eYw0FzoCha — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) June 27, 2018

Powerful winds in Kankakee County knocked down branches throughout the area.

A tornado ripped through central Will County Tuesday night. Residents say the tornado hit the ground before any sirens went off. Cleanup crews are on the scene working to restore power and cleanup fallen branches.

CBS 2 viewers took to Twitter to share flood photos. Erin and Marisa posted photos of flooding in their Mundelein neighborhoods.