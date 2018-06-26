CHICAGO (CBS) — Buying a home is probably the biggest purchase you’ll ever make. Before you sign on the dotted line, get a home inspection.

However, as one consumer group found when they put inspectors to the test, many missed pretty big problems. So, how do you inspect the inspectors?

Marla Roark is looking for a new home. She came close once. The deal died because of an inspection report.

“They noticed there was a leak from the upstairs bathroom. So when they got down to the look at the basement there was literally a puddle,” said Roark.

The owner refused to make repairs. Roark refused to buy it.

She said she felt like that inspector saved her, “because we went in this place thinking, ‘Ah, it’s beautiful, it’s perfect.’”

Exposing the bad and confirming the good is the main reason you hire a home inspector, but finding a good one can be challenging.

Chicago Consumers’ Checkbook put some inspectors to the test.

“We were astonished at how poorly a lot of these folks did,” said Chicago Consumers’ Checkbook executive editor Kevin Brasler.

Checkbook rented a house with 28 defects.

“These were too obvious for inspectors to miss,” said Brasler.

However, none of the 12 home inspectors Checkbook hired caught every problem.

Nine failed to notice some roof damage, eight missed the rat droppings, four failed to record water damage on a ceiling, and five didn’t catch the leaky sink.

“If they had run the water long enough they would have seen it that it just pours out underneath. They looked under the sink but they didn’t notice the major leak,” said Brasler.

He suggested asking for an inspector’s previous reports to make sure they’re lengthy, written thoroughly, and supply pictures.

Another tip: interview at least three candidates and make sure they are licensed with no disciplinary actions.

Realtor Sanina Ellison Jones has another piece of advice.

“Once the inspector actually enters the property, I always suggest following them around,” she said.

Robin Wett bought a newly constructed home in Aurora without hiring a home inspector.

“We just had no idea there were going to be issues,” she said.

There were. Among them: cracks in the foundation, inside and outside; and a gap in the flashing on the roof.

“I did notice that literally about a week or so after I moved in,” said Wett.

A year later, she’s still trying to get the warranty company to fix the problems a home inspector might have found before the sale was final.

“You can pretty much back out if you spot something that’s of concern to you,” said Brasler.

Inspections can cost $300 to $700 or more. You can look up an inspector’s licensing and disciplinary history online.

The American Society of Home Inspectors said buyers can find a reputable inspector with a search tool on their website, http://www.homeinspector.org.

“ASHI inspectors are held to the organization’s standards and Code of Ethics. Homebuyers and sellers can gain peace of mind knowing their ASHI inspector passed the most rigorous technical examinations in effect today, which includes performing more than 250 professional inspections before they’re even allowed to call themselves ‘certified,’” ASHI stated.

We thought the Find an Inspector tool at could be great addition to your story. ”

The International Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI) said home buyers can further protect themselves even after obtaining an inspection.

“If consumers are worried about buying a home, even after getting a home inspection, they should choose an inspector who participates in the ‘We’ll Buy Your Home Back’ Guarantee which gives consumers 90 days after closing to test drive their home. If they don’t like it, we financially unwind them at full price and send them on their merry way,” InterNACHI said.