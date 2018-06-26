CHICAGO (CBS)–A man killed when his car struck a tree in northwest suburban Kildeer was identified Tuesday as Marwan Hmadi, 27, of Des Plaines.

Police said Hmadi drove off the road at approximately 8 a.m. for unknown reasons and struck a tree at the intersection of Quentin and Hidden Valley roads.

The results of an autopsy conducted by the Lake County Coroner’s Office Monday shows Hmadi died as a result of multiple traumatic injuries sustained during the crash. Toxicology results are pending.

“We have met with his family and friends and our deepest condolences go out to them,” said Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper. “This is certainly a terrible tragedy.”

Anyone with details on the crash should call the Kildeer Police Department at 847-438-6644.